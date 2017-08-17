Bigg Boss Tamil: Suja Varunee's Wild Card Entry has Got the House Simmering Again

Suja Varunee's wild card entry has already created ripples to jazz up the dipping interest in Bigg Boss Tamil. The episode 53 of the ongoing Bigg Boss Tamil started with the usual low energy levels of the inmates. Raiza is seen upset, sleepy and wanting to leave the house. However, things get stirred up Varunee’s entry in the house.Varunee got a nice entry from Vijay TV, however, she was given a cold shoulder by the inmates except for Bindhu and Ganesh, for which both got bashed, bitched, back-bitten by Gayathri, Aarav, Snehan and Vaiyyapuri.Ganesh was at the receiving end for helping Suja, with all nasty things targeted towards him. Gayathri is seen asking Aarav to stay away from Suja and not to repeat Oviya's mistake. To which, Aarav surprisingly nods and falls back on his bed. Vaiyyapuri and Snehan take sarcastic digs at Ganesh and speak lowly of Suja. Gayathri goes on to say that Suja is five-times more than what Julianna was.Snehan, Vaiyyapuri, Aarav later grill Ganesh for not helping during tasks but going all out for Suja and even offering her Ferrero Rocher chocolates. Once again the gang has something to cook-up and audience something to hook-up to in the show.With everyone looking forward to how the Bigg Boss contestants gang up against the new entrant when they know that she has seen them up-close-personal in the past 50 days, conversations have stirred up again amongst the Tamil audience.