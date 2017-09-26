Bigg Boss Telugu Winner Siva Balaji Visits Shirdi for a Much-Needed Break







And the winner of Bigg Boss Telugu Season 1 is...... #BiggBossTelugu#sivabalaji#adarsh

A post shared by Telugu Cinema 💫 (@tollywood.official) on Sep 24, 2017 at 1:13pm PDT





Bigg Boss Telugu concluded on September and Siva Balaji was declared the winner of the first season of Bigg Boss Telugu. And as per sources, soon after winning the popular reality TV show, Siva Balaji has headed off for a much-needed break after spending close to 70 days in continuous public scrutiny and with zero access to the world outside."You'd normally expect the winner to jump with joy and enthusiastically grab the trophy and 50 lakh cheque. But as soon as show host Jr NTR raised Siva's arm in the air to signal he'd won, he got emotional and rushed towards his wife and kids seated in the front row for a long-awaited hug. Soon after, he headed to Shirdi with his family. He's expected to be back in Hyderabad today," says a source close to Siva.The first season had 5 inmates leading to the day of the verdict - Aadarsh, Siva, Archana, Hariteja and Navdeep. Out of the total votes, Siva alone bagged 3,34,3,170 votes and was chased closely by Aadarsh who fell short of just 9000 votes.Seen as an angry young man in the beginning of the show, Siva stayed in the house despite being called out for eviction in the early weeks. The man won hearts by cooking ardently for other inmates.Siva expressed his gratitude and thanked the audience and his fellow contestants. He said, "They are beautiful people and I could come this far only because of them. They definitely deserve the credit for my win. I personally believe that after the age of 18, one cannot have new friends; people we meet end up as mere acquaintances. But I have found new friends and I'll carry the memories for a lifetime."