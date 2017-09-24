Bill Clinton's First Novel Gets TV Adaptation
Set to be published in 2018, the book tells the story of an incumbent US president's disappearance with a level of detail that only someone who has held the office can know.
Former U.S. President Bill Clinton (File image Reuters)
Los Angeles: The President Is Missing, an upcoming first novel by former US President Bill Clinton and his collaborator-author James Patterson, will be adapted into a TV series.
The television rights of the novel has been acquired by cable network Showtime, reports variety.com.
"I'm really enjoying writing this book and working with Jim. And I can't wait to see Showtime bring the characters to life," Clinton said.
Set to be published in 2018, the book tells the story of an incumbent US president's disappearance with a level of detail that only someone who has held the office can know.
Clinton and Patterson's collaboration on the novel marks the first time an American President has ever co-authored a thriller.
The 42nd President of the US, Clinton has written bestselling non-fiction books including My Life, "Back to Work: Why We Need Smart Government for a Strong Economy, Between Hope and History", "Giving: How Each of Us Can Change the World" and "Putting People First: How We Can All Change America".
The television rights of the novel has been acquired by cable network Showtime, reports variety.com.
"I'm really enjoying writing this book and working with Jim. And I can't wait to see Showtime bring the characters to life," Clinton said.
Set to be published in 2018, the book tells the story of an incumbent US president's disappearance with a level of detail that only someone who has held the office can know.
Clinton and Patterson's collaboration on the novel marks the first time an American President has ever co-authored a thriller.
The 42nd President of the US, Clinton has written bestselling non-fiction books including My Life, "Back to Work: Why We Need Smart Government for a Strong Economy, Between Hope and History", "Giving: How Each of Us Can Change the World" and "Putting People First: How We Can All Change America".
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 2007 WT20 Triumph: Sport, and Sliding Doors
- Is Newton Plagiarised From Iranian Film Secret Ballot? Director Denies
- Padmavati Row: Karni Sena Burns Posters of Bhansali's Magnum Opus
- Malaika is a Dynamic Fashion Icon, Says Celebrity Stylist Maneka Harisinghani
- Tata Nexon Undercuts Maruti Vitara Brezza by Rs 1.5 Lakhs