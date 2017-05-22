The most awaited award shows in the music industry, Billboards 2017, took place in Las Vegas recently. While the night belonged to Drake as he took home top honors including Best artist and Best Album, The Chainsmokers' Closer followed close. Hosted by Ludacris and first-time host Venessa Hudgens, the night was much more than awarding the best in the industry.

As much as people awaited to know the winners, fans were eager to watch their favourite artists perform. The night was opened by Nicki Minaj with an explosive nine-minute performance of her hit songs alongside her mentor Lil Wayne and frequent collaborator David Guetta.

Cher, who received the Icon award, sang her dance anthem Believe in a glittery ensamble that included pasties and blonde hair with pink tips. Her performance earned the most audience participation of the night as she hit it off after 15-long years.

Another highlight was Celine Dion. In a beautiful, hite gown, she belted out My Heart Will Go On, the Oscar-winning song from Titanic. The film is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year and what better musical tribute than this.

Miley Cyrus sang her breezy new single, Malibu, in a mellowed style that marked a departure from the hits that made her a pop star years ago. She was teary eyed at the end of the performance. The singer shed her bold image and showcased a revamped image of hers.

"And for the first time in years with pants on," Noah Cyrus, standing next to father Billy Ray Cyrus, introduced her older sister onstage.

The man of the night, Drake, gave a spectacular performance as he his song Gylachester from his 2017 playlist-album More Life. Surrounded by water and dressed in all white, Drizzy performed, amidst fireworks and fountain's geysers above him.

Ed Sheeran sang Castle on the Hill from his chartbuster album Divide live from Santiago, Chile, . The singer ruled the entire stage with his amazing vocals and won the hearts of the audience.

🎶We watched the sunset over the castle on the hill🎶 #BBMAs pic.twitter.com/kDdAwelvpW — billboard (@billboard) May 22, 2017

Dan Reynolds of the rock band Imagine Dragons led a moment of silence for Chris Cornell, who died Thursday. He called the Soundgarden and Audioslave singer "a true innovator, a musical architect and a legendary performer" — as a large photo of Cornell singing with his eyes closed was displayed behind him.

And then sand their song Believer, sending fans into a frenzy.

Mais uma vez dando aula de como se faz ao vivo #ImagineDragonsBBMAs #BBMAs pic.twitter.com/Y18JyS1ohs — Tórica (@tomspidey) May 22, 2017

The Chainsmokers performed Young with Andrew Taggart on vocals and Alex Pall behind the board (they were also backed by a drummer).

Other performers for the night included Lorde singing Greenlight from her album Melodrama, and former Fifth Harmony member sizzling onstage with Crying In The Club.