Billboard Music Awards 2017: The Complete List of Winners
File Photo of Drake with The Chainsmokers.
One of the most anticipated music award shows, Billboard Music Awards 2017 commenced on May 22. Globally popular Drake swept the function as he walked home with 10 trophies including the Top Artist and Top Billboard Album. The rapper won 13 awards in total. While accepting the award for Top male artist Drake gave a shoutout to fellow nominated performers Justin Bieber, Weeknd and Shawn Mendes.
71-year-old iconic singer Cher was presented with the Icon Award as she performed on stage after 15 long years.
Imagine Dragons paid tribute to the late Chris Cornell in words before they hit the stage. Hosted by Ludacris and Venessa Hudgens, the show saw the performance of Miley Cyrus, Drake, Lorde, Nicki Minaj and many others.
Here's the complete list of winners:
Top artist: Drake
Top new artist : Zayn Malik
Top Billboard 200 album: Drake
Top female artist: Beyonce
Top male artist: Drake
Top duo/group: twenty one pilots.
Top Hot 100 song: The Chainsmokers featuring Halsey, "Closer."
Top Hot 100 artist:>/strong> Drake
Top collaboration: The Chainsmokers featuring Halsey, "Closer."
Top R&B artist: Beyonce
Top rap artist: Drake
Top rock artist: Twenty-one pilots
Top rock album: Metallica, Hardwired…To Self Destruct
Top Latin artist: Juan Gabriel
Top dance/electronic artist: The Chainsmokers
Top Christian artist: Lauren Daigle
Top gospel artist: Kirk Franklin
Top touring artist: Beyonce.
Top Soundtrack/Cast Album: Hamilton: An American Musical
Billboard Chart Achievement Award: Twenty One Pilots
Icon award: Cher.