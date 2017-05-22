Billboard Music Awards 2017: The Complete List of Winners

One of the most anticipated music award shows, Billboard Music Awards 2017 commenced on May 22. Globally popular Drake swept the function as he walked home with 10 trophies including the Top Artist and Top Billboard Album. The rapper won 13 awards in total. While accepting the award for Top male artist Drake gave a shoutout to fellow nominated performers Justin Bieber, Weeknd and Shawn Mendes.

71-year-old iconic singer Cher was presented with the Icon Award as she performed on stage after 15 long years.

Imagine Dragons paid tribute to the late Chris Cornell in words before they hit the stage. Hosted by Ludacris and Venessa Hudgens, the show saw the performance of Miley Cyrus, Drake, Lorde, Nicki Minaj and many others.

Here's the complete list of winners:

Top artist: Drake

Top new artist : Zayn Malik

Top Billboard 200 album: Drake

Top female artist: Beyonce

Top male artist: Drake

Top duo/group: twenty one pilots.

Top Hot 100 song: The Chainsmokers featuring Halsey, "Closer."

Top Hot 100 artist:>/strong> Drake

Top collaboration: The Chainsmokers featuring Halsey, "Closer."

Top R&B artist: Beyonce

Top rap artist: Drake

Top rock artist: Twenty-one pilots

Top rock album: Metallica, Hardwired…To Self Destruct

Top Latin artist: Juan Gabriel

Top dance/electronic artist: The Chainsmokers

Top Christian artist: Lauren Daigle

Top gospel artist: Kirk Franklin

Top touring artist: Beyonce.

Top Soundtrack/Cast Album: Hamilton: An American Musical

Billboard Chart Achievement Award: Twenty One Pilots

Icon award: Cher.