Billy Magnussen Joins Disney's Live-action Aladdin
32-year-old star Billy Magnussen will play Prince Anders in Disney's live-action Aladdin.
Image: Instagram/ Billy Magnussen official
Los Angeles: Actor Billy Magnussen has been cast as a new character in Disney's live-action Aladdin.
The 32-year-old star will play Prince Anders, an original character not seen in the 1992 animated classic, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
The Guy Ritchie-directed movie will star Mena Massoud as the street rat turned prince, Naomi Scott as princess Jasmine, Marwan Kenzari as villain Jafar and Will Smith as Genie. John August wrote the script, while Dan Lin, who worked with Ritchie on Sherlock Holmes, is set to produce through his Lin Pictures banner.
