Reema Lagoo, Bollywood’s favourite onscreen mother, passed away at 59 after suffering a cardiac arrest. The veteran actress made the viewers smile when she danced with a smile and made them cry in front of their TV screens when she wept. While a lot is known about her contribution to Bollywood and Indian television industry, not much is known about her endeavours in Marathi Cinema.

Apart from being on Marathi stage and being an active part of theatre for nearly 4 decades, Lagoo created waves with her performance in the TV series Tuza Maza Jamena wherein she played a quintessential mother-in-law. The show revolved around her son’s confusing life, which oscillated between the mother and wife, and the question of picking on which side.

Here are some other Marathi roles that she portrayed to perfection.

Bindhast

Directed by Chandrakant Kulkarni, Bindhast is regarded as one of her finest performances. The film starred Seema Biswas, Gautami Kapoor, Sharyari Jamenis, Menal Pendse among others and the film went on to become famous for its all-women cast. The film revolved around the story of two girls who find themselves in a big trouble, when their prank turns deadly, and they’re charged with murder of an unknown man.

Aai Shappath.. !

Directed by Sanjay Surkar, the 2006-released film was penned down by Madhuri Ashirgade, Sanjay Soorkar and Sanjay Pawar. The film starred Shreyas Talpade and Mansai Salvi alongside the veteran actress.

Me Shivajiraji Bhosale Boltoy

This Santosh Manjrekar directorial followed the life of an underdog who fights against the evil in society to keep his dignity, pride and to re-instate his identity wherein Lagoo essayed the role of Jijabai.

Gho Mala Asla Hawa

Radhika Apte and Neena Kulkarni united with Lagoo in this Sumitra Bhave-Sunil Sunthankar directorial. The film traced the fight of a young girl, Savitri, who revolted against the age-old custom of arranged marriages.

Nital

The story of a young girl Neeraja, who has Vitiligo, a skin disease that makes her intolerable in the society, paved its way to become one of the most significant social films. The film featured Lagoo as Rama Ranade.

Anumati

Directed by Gajendra Ahire, the film starred Vikram Gokhale and Neena Kulkarni in pivotal roles but marked Lagoo’s on-screen comeback in 2013. The story of the film was all about the struggle of an old man trying to arrange money in order to keep his bedridden wife alive.