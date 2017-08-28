Image: Yogen Shah

You have to admit, celebrities are regular people! They behave like us. They do all thing we do. They get into verbal spats. And just like any other person, they don’t want to be photographed all the time. They too mind when their presence becomes known. They too have issues when fans and paparazzi hound them for selfies and quick clicks.The recent photographs of actress Bipasha Basu with husband Karan Singh Grover prove just how hard it an get for celebrities to move around in public.The gorgeous actress who usually doesn’t show any qualms in getting clicked by the photographs wanted her recent putting low key. That’s precisely why she made a noticeable effort to evade the paparazzi.Bipasha tied the knot with actor Karan Singh Grover last year. In one of her recent interviews she said it felt like she was preparing for a film."A wedding is an amalgamation of curated ideas and the checklist is endless. When I got married, it felt like I was prepping for another film to be honest," Bipasha, who has played a bride in films like Raaz, Race and Barsaat, said in a statement."Now, it has been such a wonderful journey together," she added.(With inputs from IANS)