Bipasha Basu-Karan Singh Grover Appear In a Steamy Condom Advertisement, Says They've Thoughtfully Endorsed It
Bipasha, who is quite active on social media, shared the advertisement and explained that 'as a couple, the two believe in it and that's why we have thoughtfully endorsed it.'
In a country like India, where there's still a taboo on discussions pertaining to sex and condoms, but Bollywood actors Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover decided to change the game a little and featured together in a condom brand advertisement.
The steamy video sees the real-life couple engaging in a sensuous foreplay and aims to promote awareness about safe sex and the importance of condoms in preventing unwanted pregnancies and in curbing HIV AIDS and STD cases. Directed by Prasad Naik, the essence of the advertisement is based on the line, "Get good at foreplay so that you get more play."
Bipasha, who is quite active on social media, shared the advertisement and explained that "as a couple, the two believe in it and that's why we have thoughtfully endorsed it."
"In a country that has the second largest population in the world.. we still have taboos on just the words sex and condoms... but not the actual act. Let’s talk more... read more and learn more about all the things that can be avoided just by the use of a simple precaution. With condoms you can have planned pregnancies and protected sex... which can curb HIV and STD cases. As a couple we believe in this that’s why we have thoughtfully endorsed it. @playgardcondoms @iamksgofficial @prasadnaaik #loveyourself," read her Instagram post.
The director, too, shared the advertisement and a few other photographs from the shoot on his Instagram feed.
In a recent interview to Mid-Day, Bipasha also shared that there is nothing wrong in promoting awareness about safe sex. "The idea is to create awareness on the subject; it's the need of the hour. I am doing no wrong by endorsing condoms," she said.
The actors, who got married last year, have always been vocal about their feelings towards each other. In fact, more often than not, the two also post each other's photographs on their social media accounts along with mushy captions.
