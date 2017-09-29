Bipasha Basu Not Attending Arabian Cricket Carnival T20 2017

GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Bipasha Basu has denied that she is attending the Arabian Cricket Carnival T20 2017

IANS

Updated:September 29, 2017, 12:03 PM IST
(Image: Yogen Shah)
Mumbai: Actress Bipasha Basu has denied that she is attending the Arabian Cricket Carnival T20 2017, a promotional poster of which features her image among other Bollywood celebrities.

"I would like to bring it to the attention of my fans that I am not attending this event that has my image promoting the same. Nothing was confirmed," Bipasha tweeted on Thursday.



The poster of the tournament -- organised by the Bahrain Cricket Centre (BCC) -- also features names like Jackie Shroff, Sohail Khan, Mohammad Azharuddin, Neha Dhupia and Suniel Shetty.
