Birthday Special: How Shah Rukh Khan Has Grown Gracefully And Transformed into King Khan

The success story of Shah Rukh Khan is a case study that astonishes everyone. A stark outsider to Bollywood, SRK’s story is all about his confidence and ability to take risks. At 50, SRK can proudly look back at his glorious career which he handled gracefully and meticulously.His stardom has grown over the years, and he has lost grip over his ever increasing fan following from all age groups. There were several factors that contributed in the phenomenal success enjoyed by Shah Rukh Khan, in his career spanning for more than two decades. We take a look at the reasons that made the actor’s life a crazy journey:1.Shah Rukh Khan changed the path for the leading stars by making anti-hero look cool. He was clearly a bold newcomer who took up the role of hero with grey shades in movies such as Baazigar (1993), Darr (1993) and Anjaam (1994). This was the precise reason that Shah Rukh Khan, the lovable TV actor got a firm foothold in Bollywood.2.With Dilwale Dulaniya Le Jayenge, Shah Rukh Khan forayed into the unexplored territory of the NRI audience. DDLJ, targeting the Indians settled in UK and USA opened the floodgates for Indians living away from their homeland since long. Movies like 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham', 'Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna', 'Swades', Kal Ho Na Ho, My Name is Khan and more, were stories about people living abroad which worked big time. In countries such as Morocco and Dubai, SRK enjoys immense popularity despite not belonging to the country.3.Barring a few stray incidents, SRK has been a graceful star who stayed away from cheap controversies and scandals. The actor has had unique ability to shut his opponents with smart comebacks. His ability to handle things coolly was the reason that he made fun of his own infamous Wankhede episode on TVF show4.The reason behind Shah Rukh Khan’s success is that he enjoys adulation from all age groups. The family audience who watch his movies not just appreciate the light-hearted entertainment featuring but also swear by his ‘family man’ tag. His NRI fans celebrate his success for being a “self-made man.” He is a doting father of his three children-Aryan, Suhana and Abram.5.Shah Rukh Khan has a sharp business acumen which has helped him emerge as ‘one-man industry’, with a stronghold in several fields. He captured the ad world in the initial years, when the media pitted him against Amitabh Bachchan. Red Chillies Entertainment, started by SRK and wife Gauri Khan is involved in VFX, events, advertising, film and TV productions. He was the first actor to venture into sports by buying Kolkata Knight Riders.