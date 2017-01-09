Birthday Special: What makes Farhan Akhtar a Class Apart Celebrity

Farhan Akhtar is one of the most versatile celebrities in Bollywood. From being a cult director to one of the most experimenting actors, he has proved himself in every possible way. Son of the most celebrated Bollywood writer, Javed Akhtar, Farhan is also a performer and UN brand ambassador. As the dynamic actor-director turns 42, let’s take a look at all the factors that makes him class apart.

Coming of age director

Farhan stepped in the industry donning a director's cap with ‘Dil Chahta Hai’. Released in 2000, the film gained the status of modern classic, with its fresh take on youngsters, friendships and love. From fashion statements to treatment, the film was one of its kind and became a niche for modern film-makers.

'Lakshya' another film by Farhan portrayed the dilemma of any ‘lost’ youngster and the journey of self discovery and confidence. Who else would’ve thought Kargil war could be used in something relatable, so subtly!

Farhan also gave a very modern touch to 70’s classic ‘Don’ with Shah Rukh Khan. Twisting the original plot into a more contemporary action thriller, the film has now become a franchise filled with twists and action.

Versatile as an actor

In many interviews Farhan has stated that he never had any plans for his future. He learnt the passion for cinema by watching movies at home. So when an opportunity came by, Farhan didn't hesitate in trying the field of acting.

In his first acting debut, ‘Rock On’, Farhan not only won our hearts with his heavy, husky voice of rockstar, but also impressed us with his struggle to keep up his friendship and passion as Aditya.

In Luck by Chance, directed by his sister Zoya Akhtar and starring seasoned actors like Konkona Sen Sharma and Dimple Kapadia, Farhan stood out with the honesty in his character of a struggling actor.

Who can forget Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara! Farhan’s character was a dreamer, full of humour and turmoil. The way he played a happy go lucky Imraan, a writer, a poet, philosopher and one with a funny cap on his head, made him everybody's favourite.

The most challenging role was picked up by him was that of Milkha Singh in ‘Bhaag Milkha Bhaag’. Shedding his boy next door, funny man image into a chiselled physique of an athlete was done to perfection by him. The originality of the actor even made him win ‘Filmfare best actor’ award.

Wazir is another proof that this man is one of the finest actors in Bollywood, right now. Playing Daanish’s turmoil with ease, Farhan is the star of the film. Alongside, Amitabh Bachchan, he makes his own character stand out. This action thriller is owned by Farhan Akhtar.

The Performer

Who says you need years of training to sway the audience? Farhan Akhtar with his passion for music and a gifted unique voice, has been ruling the concert stage for years now! The ‘Rock On’ album is still enjoyed by music lovers

Be it songs, concerts, coke studio or Javed Akhtar's poems, Farhan's husky voice and conviction can sway you off your feet. His energy and person matches any other pop star in the industry, making him the most liked and loved celebrity performer.

Fight for Gender Equality

While celebrities shy away from the topic of Feminism, Farhan started 'Men Against Rape and Discrimination (MARD) foundation to talk and aware people about Gender Equality. Very much like Emma Watson's 'He for She' campaign, 'MARD' urges the so called 'privileged' gender to support the other half of the population and bring them on the equal platform.

Farhan also makes it a point to talk about it to the youth. In fact, before all his concerts in schools and colleges, Farhan underscores the importance of gender equality. Farhan is also the South Asia Goodwill Ambassador for UN Women.

An aware celebrity, a fine actor, a celebrated director, successful producer, sought after performer and dynamic personality, Farhan Akhtar is a rare perfection in Bollywood. Jack of all trades, and incidentally mastering them all, here's wishing the thoughtful Akhtar a very happy birthday.