BJP Member’s Views on Sanjay Leela Bhansali Don’t Represent Those of Censor Board: Prasoon Joshi

CBFC Chief Prasoon Joshi has come out in support of filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali and said that the board members have a lot of respect for the director. Joshi also condemned BJP leader and CBFC advisory panel member Arjun Gupta’s statement against Bhansali. In a letter addressed to Home Minister, Gupta has urged that Bhansali should be “tried for treason” for distorting history.“It’s unfortunate to see the personal point of view expressed by an advisory panel member of CBFC against Mr Sanjay Leela Bhansali. By no means does it represent the point of view of CBFC as an organisation or the CBFC board. We have respect for Mr Bhansali as an individual and artist,” Joshi exclusively told News18.com.Referring to Bhansali, Gupta, who is the General Secretary of the Uttar Bharatiya Morcha, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), said that the director has tried to malign Rani Padmavati's sacrifice through his movie Padmavati."The whole country, not just the Rajput community, is standing against it. He needs to be severely punished by being tried for treason for his attempt to distort history, so that in future any filmmaker is wary of these kind of projects."Gupta has also appealed that the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to "not certify this film"."I am fully confident that my letter will be taken into consideration, and a sedition case is run (registered) against Bhansali," Gupta added.Padmavati, which attempts to tell the tale of the valor of Rajputs with the backdrop of the 1303 siege of Chittorgarh, is scheduled to release on December 1.It is embroiled in controversy over the conjecture that it distorts history by showing a dream romance sequence between Rani Padmini and invader Alauddin Khilji - a claim rubbished by Bhansali.Still, organizations like Shri Rajput Karni Sena and Sarv Brahmin Mahasabha to go up in arms against the release of the movie, while BJP leaders have been making statements and appeal to stop its release.