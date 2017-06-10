Marvel Just Dropped Teaser of Black Panther and It'll Leave You Confused
Black Panther has finally prowled out of Marvel Comics and made his way into the cinematic universe. After releasing a Game of Throne-ish poster of its first African superhero, the teaser trailer of the upcoming film is out.
Check out the new #BlackPanther poster and tune in to game four tonight to see the world premiere of the teaser trailer! Witness the legend. pic.twitter.com/Z4LQLNxwIc
— Black Panther (@theblackpanther) June 9, 2017
Chadwick Boseman is set to don the Panther suit which he debuted in Captain America: Civil War, and is going to have his clawed hands full trying to maintain peace in his homeland of Wakanda. Black Panther will be seen battling the likes of Erik Killmonger (Michael B. Jordan), M’Baku/Man-Ape (Winston Duke), and Ulysses Klaue (Andy Serkis) — villains ripped from the pages of the Panther comics.
The initial action-packed look at Black Panther gives a brief summary of Waknada and something that 'they' are hiding. While the action is gripping, the teaser leaves the viewers confused as no definitive plotline can be grasped from the 2-minute long teaser.
There are too many new faces, too many cultural references and a big secret. Taking place after the events of Civil War, Black Panther, whose given name is T’Challa, is back in his hidden high-tech African nation of Wakanda, ascending the throne and facing new enemies.
In addition to being the Panther’s first standalone instalment, the film, directed by Ryan Coogler, will also serve as a prelude to Avengers: Infinity War, which hits theaters on May 4, 2018, and will assemble heroes from across the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Black Panther's all-star ensemble also includes Lupita Nyong as the love interst, Danai Gurira as Okoye, the head of Wakanda’s all-female special forces; Angela Bassett as T'Challa's mother, Ramonda; Forest Whitaker as the Wakandan elder Zuri; Martin Freeman, returning in his Civil War role of anti-terrorism official Everett Ross; and Daniel Kaluuya as T'Challa’s Friends, W’Kabi.
The film is slated to release on February 16.
