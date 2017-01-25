LIVE NOW
Blackbuck Poaching Case: Court Defers Hearing of Salman Khan's Case Till January 27

News18.com | January 25, 2017, 11:47 AM IST
Event Highlights

Actor Salman Khan, who was scheduled to appear before a Jodhpur Court on Wednesday in connection with the blackbuck poaching case will now appear on January 27. The court has deferred the hearing on the poaching cast till Friday.

The actor, who was acquitted from Arms Act charges last week, will appear before the court with his Hum Saath Saah Hai co-stars Saif Ali Khan, Neelam, Sonali Bendre and one local resident Dushyant Singh. During the shooting of Sooraj Barjatya's film Hum Saath Saath Hain, Khan allegedly went on a hunting trip with his co-stars and they were accused of killing two blackbucks in Kankani village, Rajasthan after protests from the Bishnoi community.

Jan 25, 2017 11:23 am (IST)

The date of hearing on the poaching case has been shifted to January 27. Salman Khan lawyers seek exemption on security grounds 


Jan 25, 2017 10:52 am (IST)

Salman Khan unlikely to appear before Jodhpur Court today for the hearing of poaching case.


Jan 25, 2017 10:27 am (IST)

Out of the four cases filed against Salman, Blackbuck poaching case which was the first to be filed and is the only one pending before the trial court. 

 


Jan 25, 2017 10:20 am (IST)

The case dates back to October 1998. While Salman faces charges of poaching two Blackbucks in Kankani area of Jodhpur under Section 51 of Wildlife Protection Act, his co-stars are charged with abetting and participating in the act under Section 52 of Wildlife Protection Act and section 149 of IPC amounting to unlawful assembly. 


 


Jan 25, 2017 10:05 am (IST)

Salman along with his co-stars from Hum Saath Saath Hain Tabu, Sonali Bendre, Saif Ali Khan and Neelam have been directed to appear before the court in person to record their statements today. 

 


Jan 25, 2017 9:56 am (IST)

Members of Bishnoi community to hold protests in Jodhpur at 11 am demanding the government challenges Salman Khan's acquittal in the Arms Act case at the earliest.


Jan 25, 2017 9:38 am (IST)

Salman Khan was acquitted by a Jodhpur Court in Arms Act Case due to lack of evidence on January 18, 2017.

Jan 25, 2017 9:33 am (IST)

During the shooting of the Sooraj Barjatya 1998 film Hum Saath Saath Hain, the actors allegedly went on a hunting trip killing two Blackbucks in Kankani village, Rajasthan.


Jan 25, 2017 9:23 am (IST)

Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre and Neelam are expected to appear.

Jan 25, 2017 9:19 am (IST)

After been acquitted from Arms Act charges last week, Salman Khan is again supposed to appear before a Jodhpur court along with his Hum Saath Saath Hain co-stars.


