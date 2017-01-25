Blackbuck Poaching Case: Court Defers Hearing of Salman Khan's Case Till January 27

Event Highlights
Actor Salman Khan, who was scheduled to appear before a Jodhpur Court on Wednesday in connection with the blackbuck poaching case will now appear on January 27. The court has deferred the hearing on the poaching cast till Friday.
The actor, who was acquitted from Arms Act charges last week, will appear before the court with his Hum Saath Saah Hai co-stars Saif Ali Khan, Neelam, Sonali Bendre and one local resident Dushyant Singh. During the shooting of Sooraj Barjatya's film Hum Saath Saath Hain, Khan allegedly went on a hunting trip with his co-stars and they were accused of killing two blackbucks in Kankani village, Rajasthan after protests from the Bishnoi community.
The case dates back to October 1998. While Salman faces charges of poaching two Blackbucks in Kankani area of Jodhpur under Section 51 of Wildlife Protection Act, his co-stars are charged with abetting and participating in the act under Section 52 of Wildlife Protection Act and section 149 of IPC amounting to unlawful assembly.
Salman Khan was acquitted by a Jodhpur Court in Arms Act Case due to lack of evidence on January 18, 2017.
Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre and Neelam are expected to appear.
