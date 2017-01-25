Legal complexities regarding 1998 Black Buck Poaching case don't seem to leave Salman Khan's side anytime soon. After been acquitted from Arms Act charges last week, the actor is again supposed to appear before the court on Wednesday along with his Hum Saath Saath Hain co-stars.

The actor will appear before a Jodhpur court along with actors Saif Ali Khan, Neelam, Sonali Bendre and one local resident Dushyant Singh.

During the shooting of the Sooraj Barjatya 1998 film Hum Saath Saath Hain, Salman Khan allegedly went on a hunting trip with fellow co-stars and they were accused of killing two blackbucks in Kankani village, Rajasthan.

Following protests by the local Bishnoi community, a case was filed against Salman Khan and the other actors and a local named Dushyant Singh.

Salman was recently acquitted by a Jodhpur court in an Arms Act case linked to poaching 18 years ago.

All the accused are expected to record their statements in the case while the prosecution witnesses have already recorded theirs a while back. However, it is possible that Salman Khan and other accused file a petition in the court seeking approval for absence due to work commitments.