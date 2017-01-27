Blackbuck Poaching Case: Salman Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Tabu to Record Statements in Jodhpur

Salman Khan has to record his statement in the 19-year-old case linked with the poaching of two blackbucks in Jodhpur today. Khan is an accused in the case along with his Hum Saath Saath Hain co-stars Neelam, Saif Ali Khan, Tabu and Sonali Bendre.

The actors had to appear before the court on January 25, However, the actor’s counsel pleaded the court for exemption citing law and order situation ahead of Republic Day.

The counsels stated that because of the security situation in the city ahead of the Republic Day, proper arrangements for their security couldn’t have been made.

Salman Khan and several other Bollywood stars were accused of poaching blackbucks on the midnight of October 1-2, 1998 during the filming of Hindi movie 'Hum Saath Saath Hain'.

Two blackbucks, protected under the Wildlife Protection Act, were killed on the outskirts of Kankani village near Jodhpur.