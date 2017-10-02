Blade Runner 2049 Director Wanted David Bowie As Villain

Late rock star David Bowie could have been the villain in Blade Runner 2049, says director Denis Villeneuve.Villeneuve's first choice to play the character of Neander Wallace was Bowie but the singer passed away on January 10, 2016 due to liver cancer which he had been battling quietly, reports metro.co.uk."Our first thought for the character had been David Bowie, who had influenced Blade Runner in many ways. When we learned the sad news, we looked around for someone like that," Villeneuve said .Actor-singer Jared Leto eventually landed the role of Neander.As for the casting of Ryan Gosling as Officer K., Villeneuve said the part was intended for the actor since the beginning.Harrison Ford, who is reprising his role as Rick Deckard also talked about returning for the long-awaiting sequel, despite his past feud with franchise creator Sir Ridley Scott."Ridley and I have long made our peace with each other. Whatever the circumstances were during the original film, I have great respect for Ridley and admiration for his work," said Ford.Sharing his experience of working with Villeneuve, the veteran actor said: "Denis brings enormous craftsmanship, cogent thoughts about storytelling. He is very direct and straightforward with the actors on the set. He either deeply loves it or thinks it is dog do."Set thirty years after the events of the first film, Blade Runner 2049 is based on a new blade runner, who unearths a long-buried secret that has the potential to plunge what's left of society into chaos.The film also stars Dave Bautista, Mackenzie Davis, Sylvia Hoeks, Ana de Armas, David Benson and Barkhad Abdi.