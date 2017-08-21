Blade Runner 2049 Not a Hero's Journey In Any Way: Ryan Gosling

Actor Ryan Gosling said his upcoming movie Blade Runner 2049 is in no way a story that glorifies the protagonist.The 36-year-old actor, who plays a new Blade Runner called Officer K in the sequel to the 1982 cult movie, said the line dividing the good and the evil had blurred years ago when he saw the original film, reported Entertainment Weekly."Blade Runner was one of the first films that I saw that I didn't know how to feel when it was over. The line between heroes and villains was so blurred. It's not a hero's journey in any way. When I was a kid that was the storyline I had seen."Thematically, there's just so much there it was rich, it was melancholy, it was romantic. It's so special. So many other things have stolen ideas from it, but they could never steal its soul. I felt lucky to enter that world," Gosling said.In the film, the La La Land actor's Officer K manages to track down Harrison Ford's Deckard after his disappearance 30 years ago.Talking about his experience with Ford, Gosling said, The best part is that you hang out with him and you realise that all those iconic moments from his films that you love are his like 'I love you,' 'I know' from Star Wars, or shooting the guy in Indiana Jones."He's just like that all the time. Normally I'd say there are hundreds of ways to play any scene. Unless you work with Harrison and you realise there's only one great way and he's already figured it out."Blade Runner 2049 hits the screen on October 7.