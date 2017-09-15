Blade Runner Is Haunting: Ryan Gosling

: Actor Ryan Gosling, who features in the sequel of Blade Runner, says the film is haunting, and makes one question the idea of what it means to be human."The film is haunting. It's hard to shake. It asks you to question your idea of what it means to be human. It makes you question your ability to recognise the hero from the villain," Gosling said in a statement."It is a nightmarish vision of the future that's somehow grounded and real and feels possible, and yet it's presented in this sort of romantic dream-like way; so that sticks with you. Time has kind of proven its specialness," he added.A sequel of 1982's Blade Runner, Blade Runner 2049 is set thirty years after the events of the first film. Sony Pictures Entertainment India is releasing the film on October 6.Talking about the 1982 film, the Oscar winning actor said: "I was about 14 years old, which I think was 12 years after the original had come out. So, I think my first impression was just the realisation of how influential it had been on so much of what I had grown up watching and listening to."