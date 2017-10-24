Blake Lively Pulls Off an Ultimate Birthday Burn on Husband Ryan Reynolds

Happy Birthday to my amazing wife. pic.twitter.com/7vulMXqOdp — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) August 26, 2017

People say revenge is sweet when brewed taking time and the quote perfectly applies to the quirky way Blake Lively wished her husband and actor Ryan Reynolds on his birthday. The actress took to Instagram to wish him on his big day and trolled him with a picture of Ryan Gosling, wherein Reynolds has been deliberately cropped out.She wrote, "Happy birthday, baby," a statement dripping with sarcasm and of course lots of love (for Gosling). The wish comes in response to the picture posted by Reynolds on Lively's birthday where he cropped her out and kept his own picture in focus. Classic Deadpool move, must say.Reynolds has been one of the quirkiest celebrities on social media and looks like his wife has been following his footsteps in setting up classic burns, on him and even on herself. This classic birthday shade, however, has been won by Lively, as she not only gave Reynolds a taste of his own medicine but made it perfect by bringing Gosling into the picture (literally).As of now, Blake-1, Reynolds- 0.