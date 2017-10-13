Blake Lively Reveals She Was Sexually Harassed By Make-up Artist

: Actress Blake Lively has revealed she became a victim of sexual misconduct at the hands of a make-up artist."He was saying things inappropriately, insisting on putting my lipstick on with his finger," Lively told latimes.com."I was sleeping one night on location and I woke up and he was filming me. I was clothed, but it was a very voyeuristic, terrifying thing to do," she added.Lively says she reported the issue to the project's producers, but they did nothing."After three months of complaining, they called me into my trailer and said, 'We need to talk to you.' I thought, 'Well finally, they're going to do something about this man who I had to have touching me all day.'"And they said, 'Your dog left a poop behind the toilet in your dressing room and our janitor had to pick it up. And this is very serious and we can't have this happen again'," Lively recountered.Lively finally took her sexual harassment complaints to a lawyer, who then conducted an investigation, leading to the make-up artist being removed from the project.Despite his removal, "our unit production manager wrote him a letter of recommendation because nobody wanted there to be bad blood", Lively said.