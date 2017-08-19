Blood Donation Drive To Mark Chiranjeevi's 40 Years in Films

To mark the completion of 40 years of superstar Chiranjeevi's film career, his fans have organised blood donation events in India, the United States and the Middle East.Ravanam Swami Naidu, founder president of Akhila Bharata Chiranjeevi Yuvatha, organized 400 blood donation events across India and reached out to the global community to conduct similar activities.Vijay Repalle organised 40 blood donation events in the US in association with American Progressive Telugu Association (APTA), local American and Telugu organizations and with the help of 'Blood Brothers of Mega Star Chiranjeevi'.According to reports from recipient medical institutions, more than 1068 people have been beneficiaries of this massive drive. In the following weeks, another 20 such events have been planned and nearly 400 people have already pledged their support and willingness to donate blood, said a statement here on Saturday.Chiranjeevi's actor son Ram Charan said conducting 400 camps in India, 40 in the US and 14 in the Middle East was inspiring. He described the organisers as 'blood brothers' of Chiranjeevi.Repalle said the events conducted so far in 22 different states in the US, more than 356 blood donors participated.Redcross representative Tommy Cole expressed his happiness about exceeding the target of the drive.Repalle also expressed gratitude to Swami Naidu and Charan for noticing and recognizing the exceptional achievements and ingenuity of the efforts put forth by fans and APTA.