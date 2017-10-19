Bob Weinstein Denies Sexual Harassment Claim By TV Showrunner

Producer Harvey Weinstein's brother Bob Weinstein has denied accusations of sexual harassment.Amanda Segel, an executive producer of The Mist, alleged that Weinstein repeatedly made romantic advances and asked her to join him for private dinners.In response, a representative for Weinstein issued a statement denying the accusation, reports variety.com."Bob Weinstein had dinner with Segel in LA in June 2016. He denies any claims that he behaved inappropriately at or after the dinner. It is most unfortunate that any such claim has been made," read the statement.According to Segel, Weinstein started harassing her in June 2016 and continued for three months until Segel's lawyer, David Fox of Myman Greenspan, informed The Weinstein Company executives, including COO David Glasser, that she would leave the show if Weinstein did not stop contacting her on personal matters."'No' should be enough. After 'no,' anybody who has asked you out should just move on," Segel said."Bob kept referring to me that he wanted to have a friendship. He didn't want a friendship. He wanted more than that. My hope is that 'no' is enough from now on," she added.Weinstein's lawyer Bert Fields also issued a statement on his client's behalf."Variety's story about Bob Weinstein is riddled with false and misleading assertions by Segel and we have the emails to prove it, but even if you believe what she says it contains not a hint of any inappropriate touching or even any request for such touching," Fields said."There is no way in the world that Bob Weinstein is guilty of sexual harassment, and even if you believed what this person asserts there is no way it would amount to that," the statement added.