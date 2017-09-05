Reality TV star Bobby Darling has shared the horrifying details of her marital life with Ramneek Sharma from whom she has filed for divorce. She underwent a sex-change surgery in November 2015 in Bangkok and later got married to Bhopal-based Sharma in February 2016. It looked like a fairy tale ending for Darling who changed her name to Pakhi Sharma after wedding Ramneek. The couple had been living in Bhopal.However, trouble started soon after their wedding. As per Bobby, “The trouble in my life started after a month of our wedding. I thought with my love I will change the situation but it didn’t. He drinks in daytime and he gets drunk so much that he becomes a psycho.”And after a year and a half of abusive marriage, the actor escaped Ramneek Sharma’s trap when he was out of home and Bobby quickly called a cab and left for New Delhi. “Ramneek had gone out to get his phone repaired and I seized the opportunity. I booked a cab and told the cabbie to give the wrong address to the building’s security guards. Had they realized the cab had come to fetch me, they would have informed Ramneek. I packed my belongings and important documents in two suitcases and fled to the airport. Fearing that he would come for me, I spent eight hours in the airport washroom. I also switched off my phone so that my whereabouts couldn’t be traced,” said Bobby.“I have faced a lot of domestic violence. I still can’t move my left hand freely and limp while walking. My speech is also slurred. I would cry like a child and pee in my clothes while pleading with him to stop hitting me,” are some of the allegations made by Bobby.The duo met via social media platform Facebook. Around October 2015 Bobby had said, “We met through Facebook, and within 10-15 days, he told me that he wants to marry me. Someone was proposing for marriage for the first time and it was all new for me.” However, now Bobby says that Ramneek Sharma is a fraudster who used a fake Facebook profile that mentioned he is the owner of a Cineplex.