Bobby Deol Feels Great To Be Part of Race 3
Bobby Deol has been roped in to star alongside Bollywood superstar Salman Khan in upcoming action-thriller film Race 3.
Image: Instagram/ Bobby Deol
Mumbai: Actor Bobby Deol has been roped in to star alongside Bollywood superstar Salman Khan in upcoming action-thriller film Race 3. He says he feels great to be a part of the team.
Producer Ramesh Taurani, who is backing the project through his Tips Industries Limited banner, took to Twitter on Thursday to welcome Bobby on board.
"Welcome to the family Bobby Deol. Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez. ‘Race 3' Eid 2018," Taurani tweeted.
Bobby replied: "Let's race along Ramesh Taurani... It feels great to be a part of the team! ‘Race 3'."
Bobby was last seen on screen in actor Shreyas Talpade's directorial debut Poster Boys alongside his brother Sunny Deol.
While directors Abbas-Mustan directed the first two films, ace choreographer-filmmaker Remo D' Souza has been roped in to don the director's hat for the third instalment in the franchise.
Producer Ramesh Taurani, who is backing the project through his Tips Industries Limited banner, took to Twitter on Thursday to welcome Bobby on board.
"Welcome to the family Bobby Deol. Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez. ‘Race 3' Eid 2018," Taurani tweeted.
Welcome to the family #BobbyDeol @BeingSalmanKhan @Asli_Jacqueline #Race3 #Eid2018— Ramesh Taurani (@RameshTaurani) October 11, 2017
Bobby replied: "Let's race along Ramesh Taurani... It feels great to be a part of the team! ‘Race 3'."
Let’s race along @RameshTaurani ... it feels great to be a part of the team!! #Race3 https://t.co/A5VgPmEI4o— Bobby Deol (@thedeol) October 12, 2017
Bobby was last seen on screen in actor Shreyas Talpade's directorial debut Poster Boys alongside his brother Sunny Deol.
While directors Abbas-Mustan directed the first two films, ace choreographer-filmmaker Remo D' Souza has been roped in to don the director's hat for the third instalment in the franchise.
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Long Way to Go But Showed the World India Can Play Football: Sanjeev Stalin
- Sharmila Accepts Excellence in Cinema Award, Wants Women To Bag Stronger Roles
- AIFW SS'18: Nidhhi Agerwal Turns Showstopper For Rina Dhaka
- FIFA U-17 World Cup: England vs Mexico Highlights - As It Happened
- Celebrating The Deep, Majestic Baritone of Amitabh Bachchan