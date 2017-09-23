Bollywood Celebrities Congratulate Rajkummar Rao For Newton's Oscar Nomination
Directed by Amit V. Masurkar, Newton was chosen from among 26 titles from different languages by a 14-member jury appointed by the Film Federation of India.
Newton, a Hindi film set against the backdrop of elections in the world's largest democracy, was on Friday announced as India's official entry for the Best Foreign Language Film at the Oscars.
The film revolves around a young government clerk who is sent on election duty to a Maoist-controlled town and how the ideological struggle puts him in an awkward situation. It was shot in the interiors of Chhattisgarh.
Here is what they have tweeted:
Paresh Rawal: Huge congrats to my favourite actor Rajkummar Rao for Newton and hope you win the Oscar! Good luck.
Huge congrats to my favourite actor @RajkummarRao for Newton n hope you win the Oscar ! Good luck .— Paresh Rawal (@SirPareshRawal) September 22, 2017
Anil Kapoor: Congratulations Rajkummar Rao and the whole team of Newton! This is such great news! All the best!
Congratulations @RajkummarRao & the whole team of #Newton !! This is such great news! All the best! https://t.co/dxAJKyvAg1— Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) September 22, 2017
Karan Johar: Huge Congratulations Raj!
Huge Congratulations Raj!!! https://t.co/3QLMVlF8fn— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) September 22, 2017
Manoj Bajpayee: Congratulations Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Amit Masurkar and the captain Manish Mundra.
Congratulations @RajkummarRao @TripathiiPankaj @Amitmasurkar and the captain @ManMundra https://t.co/FeppBRgkFO— Manoj Bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) September 22, 2017
Aanand L Rai: While typing this tweet I feel so emotional. Yes Newton is India's official entry to Oscars this year. So proud Amit Masurkar, Rajkummar Rao.
While typing this tweet I feel so emotional YES #NEWTON is India's official entry to OSCARS this year.So proud @Amit_Masurkar @RajkummarRao pic.twitter.com/s16Qk9ismg— AANAND L RAI (@aanandlrai) September 22, 2017
Bhumi Pednekar: Well deserved and congratulations team Newton.
Well deserved and congratulations team #Newton @RajkummarRao @Amit_Masurkar @ManMundra @cypplOfficial #PankajTripathi https://t.co/ihoE4eHaPi— bhumi pednekar (@psbhumi) September 22, 2017
Ayushmann Khurrana: Newton is India's official entry to the Oscars. Very deserving! Hail Aanand L Rai sir, fab Rajkummar Rao, genius Amit Masurkar.
#Newton is India's official entry to the #Oscars. Very deserving! Hail @aanandlrai sir, fab @RajkummarRao, genius @Amit_Masurkar @ManMundra— Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) September 22, 2017
Dia Mirza: So proud and happy for you all! More power to good stories. Aanand L Rai Amit Masurkar, Rajkummar Rao. Newton
So proud and happy for you all! More power to good stories. @aanandlrai @Amit_Masurkar @RajkummarRao #NEWTON https://t.co/s3kRTVvgcb— Dia Mirza (@deespeak) September 22, 2017
Bejoy Nambiar: Wow! Way to go Rajkummar Rao.
WOW !! Way to go @RajkummarRao https://t.co/xI2hTUKRAg— Bejoy Nambiar (@nambiarbejoy) September 22, 2017
