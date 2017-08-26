Bollywood Celebrities Hail Dera Chief's Conviction; Condemns Mayhem

Violence is what #GurmeetRamRahimSingh seems to have taught his followers. This is nonsense & Govt. needs to use full force to STOP it NOW. — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPkher) August 25, 2017

Bollywood celebrities Anupam Kher, Raveena Tandon and Hansal Mehta among others have hailed the verdict of a CBI special court holding Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh guilty of raping and sexually exploiting two female disciples. They also condemned the large-scale violence let loose by Dera followers in the wake of his conviction.The self-styled godman was held guilty on Friday. At least 17 people were killed in firing by security forces as enraged supporters went on a rampage after his conviction, police and hospital sources said.Several Bollywood celebrities took to Twitter to condemn the arson and violence by Dera followers in Punjab, Haryana and even in Delhi, and urged them to maintain peace.Anupam Kher: Violence is what Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh seems to have taught his followers. This is nonsense and government needs to use full force to stop it now.Raveena Tandon: The way the followers are reacting, rioting, itself proves what the cult was all about… Saddened to see such shameful goons on the loose.Chetan Bhagat: Didn't MSG call himself the messenger of love and peace? Clearly his followers never got the message.Hansal Mehta: Thanks to our judiciary democracy lives on. Pride.Vir Das: I hope he stays in jail long enough to see every one of his ‘Nutjob' followers lose enthusiasm, go back to life, and forget about him.Sidharth Malhotra: It's really sad to see the situation worsen since morning and see people in Punjab and Haryana. Love and prayers.Amyra Dastur: A big win for the people, especially the daughters of India. But can't believe the poor measures that have been taken to prevent such a horrific mob outburst from happening!Esha Gupta: Again.. riots in the name of religion... Prayers with all those stuck in the riots stricken areas/states.