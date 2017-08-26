Bollywood Celebrities Hail Dera Chief's Conviction; Condemns Mayhem
Bollywood stars take a stand against the violence occuring in Haryana and Punjab in the name of supporting Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh.
File photo of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh. (Getty)
The self-styled godman was held guilty on Friday. At least 17 people were killed in firing by security forces as enraged supporters went on a rampage after his conviction, police and hospital sources said.
Several Bollywood celebrities took to Twitter to condemn the arson and violence by Dera followers in Punjab, Haryana and even in Delhi, and urged them to maintain peace.
Anupam Kher: Violence is what Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh seems to have taught his followers. This is nonsense and government needs to use full force to stop it now.
Violence is what #GurmeetRamRahimSingh seems to have taught his followers. This is nonsense & Govt. needs to use full force to STOP it NOW.— Anupam Kher (@AnupamPkher) August 25, 2017
Raveena Tandon: The way the followers are reacting, rioting, itself proves what the cult was all about… Saddened to see such shameful goons on the loose.
The way the followers are reacting,rioting,itself proves what the cult was all about...saddened to see such shameful goons on the loose . https://t.co/HndVy2CjXB— Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) August 25, 2017
Chetan Bhagat: Didn't MSG call himself the messenger of love and peace? Clearly his followers never got the message.
Didn't MSG call himself the messenger of love and peace? Clearly his followers never got the message.— Chetan Bhagat (@chetan_bhagat) August 25, 2017
Hansal Mehta: Thanks to our judiciary democracy lives on. Pride.
Thanks to our judiciary democracy lives on. #Pride.— Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) August 25, 2017
Vir Das: I hope he stays in jail long enough to see every one of his ‘Nutjob' followers lose enthusiasm, go back to life, and forget about him.
I hope he stays in jail long enough to see every one of his Nutjob followers lose enthusiasm, go back to life, and forget about him.— Vir Das (@thevirdas) August 25, 2017
Sidharth Malhotra: It's really sad to see the situation worsen since morning and see people in Punjab and Haryana. Love and prayers.
Its really sad to see the situation worsen since morning and see people in Punjab and Haryana https://t.co/u8TeWwEaW0 and prayers.— Sidharth Malhotra (@S1dharthM) August 25, 2017
Amyra Dastur: A big win for the people, especially the daughters of India. But can't believe the poor measures that have been taken to prevent such a horrific mob outburst from happening!
Esha Gupta: Again.. riots in the name of religion... Prayers with all those stuck in the riots stricken areas/states.
Again.. riots in the name of religion.. #RamRahimVerdict.. prayers with all those stuck in the riots stricken areas/states 🙏🏽— Esha Gupta (@eshagupta2811) August 25, 2017
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sniff Movie Review: Khushmeet Gill Makes For a Determined Little Detective
- Indian Chieftain Dark Horse Review: Cruiser Lover's Wet Dream
- Babumoshai Bandookbaaz Review: A Guilty Pleasure At Best
- Apple iPhone 7 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy Note 8.0: The Dual-Camera War
- I Don't Wish to Die and Abandon my Mother