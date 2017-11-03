Bollywood Celebrities Wish Ashish Nehra the Best for Future

T 2698 - CONGRATULATIONS India T20 win over NZ .. the 1st time .. and a fond farewell to the ever smiling Ashish Nehra .. !! pic.twitter.com/pQXj7zjguc — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) November 1, 2017

धन्यवाद #NehraJi। हम आपको, आपके खेल को और आपकी मुस्कुराहट को हमेशा मिस करेंगे। भगवान आपके आगे के जीवन को सार्थक और सफल बनाए रखे। जय हो।🙏 — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPkher) November 1, 2017

Thank you Ashish Nehra : for all the amazing cricketing moments. Wishing you my best your future endeavours. https://t.co/ekqmjjCX1A — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) November 1, 2017

See you around, the ever smiling, ever competitive underdog of a giant, Ashish Nehra.. कसूता मानस #NehraJi #ThankYouNehraJi pic.twitter.com/fL6kuVMaL6 — Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) November 1, 2017

Hats off to the great #NehraJi & his career, you are truly an inspiration to millions, you will be missed, thank u for your incredible game. — Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivek_oberoi) November 1, 2017

All the best #NehraJi for the future! Thank you for your love for the game and your contribution to #TeamIndia. #Champ — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) November 1, 2017

Will miss you Nehra ji!! pic.twitter.com/6yRojDNF8Z — Bobby Deol (@thedeol) November 1, 2017

