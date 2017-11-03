GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Bollywood Celebrities Wish Ashish Nehra the Best for Future

Nehra played his farewell game - the first T20 International against New Zealand at the Ferozeshah Kotla in New Delhi - on Wednesday.

IANS

Updated:November 3, 2017, 10:26 AM IST
Ashish Nehra.
Mumbai: Bollywood celebrities including Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher and Sonu Nigam have wished a flourishing life ahead of cricketer Ashish Nehra, who has retired from the Indian cricket team.

Here's what the celebrities tweeted:

Amitabh Bachchan: Congratulations India T20 win over NZ... The first time, and a fond farewell to the ever-smiling Ashish Nehra.




Anupam Kher: Thank you Nehraji. We will miss you, your smile and your game. We pray that God blesses you with a flourishing life ahead.




Sonu Nigam: India win the 1st T20I against New Zealand by 53 runs, lead three match series by 1-0. Thanks NehraJi.

Riteish Deshmukh: Thank you Ashish Nehra for all the amazing cricketing moments. Wishing you my best your future endeavours.




Randeep Hooda: See you around, the ever-smiling, ever competitive underdog of a giant, Ashish Nehra.




Vivek Anand Oberoi: Hats off to the great Nehraji and his career, you are truly an inspiration to millions, you will be missed, thank you for your incredible game.




Dia Mirza: All the best Nehraji for the future! Thank you for your love for the game and your contribution to team India.




Bobby Deol: Will miss you Nehraji!




