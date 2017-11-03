Bollywood Celebrities Wish Ashish Nehra the Best for Future
Nehra played his farewell game - the first T20 International against New Zealand at the Ferozeshah Kotla in New Delhi - on Wednesday.
Ashish Nehra.
Nehra played his farewell game - the first T20 International against New Zealand at the Ferozeshah Kotla in New Delhi - on Wednesday.
Here's what the celebrities tweeted:
Amitabh Bachchan: Congratulations India T20 win over NZ... The first time, and a fond farewell to the ever-smiling Ashish Nehra.
T 2698 - CONGRATULATIONS India T20 win over NZ .. the 1st time .. and a fond farewell to the ever smiling Ashish Nehra .. !! pic.twitter.com/pQXj7zjguc— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) November 1, 2017
Anupam Kher: Thank you Nehraji. We will miss you, your smile and your game. We pray that God blesses you with a flourishing life ahead.
धन्यवाद #NehraJi। हम आपको, आपके खेल को और आपकी मुस्कुराहट को हमेशा मिस करेंगे। भगवान आपके आगे के जीवन को सार्थक और सफल बनाए रखे। जय हो।🙏— Anupam Kher (@AnupamPkher) November 1, 2017
Sonu Nigam: India win the 1st T20I against New Zealand by 53 runs, lead three match series by 1-0. Thanks NehraJi.
Riteish Deshmukh: Thank you Ashish Nehra for all the amazing cricketing moments. Wishing you my best your future endeavours.
Thank you Ashish Nehra : for all the amazing cricketing moments. Wishing you my best your future endeavours. https://t.co/ekqmjjCX1A— Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) November 1, 2017
Randeep Hooda: See you around, the ever-smiling, ever competitive underdog of a giant, Ashish Nehra.
See you around, the ever smiling, ever competitive underdog of a giant, Ashish Nehra.. कसूता मानस #NehraJi #ThankYouNehraJi pic.twitter.com/fL6kuVMaL6— Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) November 1, 2017
Vivek Anand Oberoi: Hats off to the great Nehraji and his career, you are truly an inspiration to millions, you will be missed, thank you for your incredible game.
Hats off to the great #NehraJi & his career, you are truly an inspiration to millions, you will be missed, thank u for your incredible game.— Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivek_oberoi) November 1, 2017
Dia Mirza: All the best Nehraji for the future! Thank you for your love for the game and your contribution to team India.
All the best #NehraJi for the future! Thank you for your love for the game and your contribution to #TeamIndia. #Champ— Dia Mirza (@deespeak) November 1, 2017
Bobby Deol: Will miss you Nehraji!
Will miss you Nehra ji!! pic.twitter.com/6yRojDNF8Z— Bobby Deol (@thedeol) November 1, 2017