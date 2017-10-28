Bollywood Has a Lot to Learn From Southern Cinema, Says Akshay Kumar

: National Award winning actor Akshay Kumar, who attended the grand audio launch of his debut Tamil film 2.0 here, said that the Hindi film industry has a lot to learn from the southern cinema.Akshay along with filmmaker S. Shankar, megastar Rajinikanth, Oscar-winning composer A.R. Rahman, actress Amy Jackson and producer Allirajah Subaskaran of Lyca Productions attended the audio launch of the 3D sci-fi entertainer here at the Burj Park on Friday."Rajini sir is the real superstar. I would like to thank Shankar sir for giving me the opportunity of working with a legend like Rajinikanth. I could've never imagined that I will get a chance to work in such a big and costly film like ‘2.0'," Akshay said."I have done 130 films (in Bollywood). ‘2.0' was my 131st film. I can only say that during the making of those 130 films, I got to learn little from every film, but I was learning throughout the shooting of this film."There's a lot that we have to learn from South because the way they work, we have to understand a lot now. They work in unity and respect each other's talent, we have to learn that," he added.Hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar, actor Rana Daggubati and RJ Balaji, the audio launch of the film was also attended by Rajinikanth's family, including his wife Latha, daughters Aishwarya and Soundarya, and son-in-law and actor Dhanush among others.A sequel to the 2010 Tamil blockbuster Enthiran, the film 2.0 has been made on a lavish budget.Akshay will be essaying the prime antagonist in the film as an eccentric scientist called Richard, while Rajinikanth returns as scientist Vaseegaran.The film is slated for a release in early 2018.