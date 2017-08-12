Bollywood Stars Shine at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2017 Awards Night

aishwarya rai bachchan

Film Festival of Melbourne 2017

IFFM 2017

A night filled with glitter, paparazzi, amazing performances and celebrations, The Indian Film Festival Melbourne Awards 2017, held last night, was a star-studded gala event.Amongst the crowd of film fanatics was present the who's who of Bollywood including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan who awarded the Westpac IFFM Excellence in Global Cinema Award.The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne will be true to its theme of celebrating diversity in cinema and the 13-day event will witness film screenings, various master classes by eminent filmmakers, award nights, dance competitions, concerts, competition and much more.The IFFM Award winners were announced at a gala event at the iconic venue - Melbourne Recital Centre. The evening started with an energizing performance by the Kakkar sisters - Akriti, Prakriti and Sukriti - who performed together for the first time in Australia.Dangal and Bahubali 2 stole the show at IFFM 2017 with galore of awards. The list of the winners at Westpac IFFM include:: Lipstick Under My Burkha: Nitesh Tiwari for Dangal: Director/Actor Rahul Bose for Poorna: Konkona Sen Sharma for Lipstick Under my Burkha: Sushant Singh Rajput for Dhoni: Raj Kumar Rao for Trapped: Pink: Dangal & Bahubali 2