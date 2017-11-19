Bollywood Welcomes Ed Sheeran With Big Bash at Farah Khan's Home

And the party begins!! He loves the shape of me!! @edsheeran A post shared by Farah Khan Kunder (@farahkhankunder) on Nov 18, 2017 at 9:39am PST

After Coldplay and Chainsmokers, it's Ed Sheeran's turn to take Mumbai by storm. The Shape Of You singer is all set to enthrall the audience tonight but the Bollywood biggies decided to welcome him in style a day before his final performance.Bollywood filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan threw a grand welcome party for the singer and the who's who of Bollywood turned up to welcome the international sensation.In attendance were Shah Rukh Khan, Sushant Singh Rajput, Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput, Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa, Rhea Kapoor, Malaika Arora Khan among others.Farah was the first person share a photograph with Sheeran on social media. She wrote, "And the party begins!! He loves the shape of me!! @edsheeran."She also shared a selfie with her "handsome friend" Shah Rukh Khan. She captioned the photo as, "The highlight of the party @iamsrk n me taking any chance to kiss him! Lov u my handsome friend"Sharing a photo with lovebirds Shahid and Mira, Farah wrote, "sweetest couple @shahidkapoor n @mira.kapoor .. thank you for being such sports."Malaika Arora thanked the host and said, "Thank u @farahkhankunder for a lovely nite .... #edsheeran @vahbizmehta @delnazd"In another photo, both Malaika and Farah struck a pose with Sheeran. "He loves the shape of us ...... the absolutely adorable #edsheeran n the hostess herself @farahkhankunder," read the caption.Not just Bollywood, but actors from the television fraternity were a part of the celebrations too. In fact, Jai Bhansushali revealed that Sheeran grooved to 90s Bollywood tracks at the party."Shape of you” had a super rocking time with @teddysphotos saw him dancing on 90s Bollywood song and he was looking cute ..thank you so much @farahkhankunder the party was rocking and u were a great host luv u always #shapeofyou #edsheeran #edsheeranconcert #edsheeranconcertinindia #india #music #fun #party #edsheeranindia #houseparty," he wrote."And yes we partied last nite n how...with the musical sensation #edsheeran ...thanks @farahkhankunder for being a wonderful host!! #mp #party #shapeofyou #song #sensation," read Manish Paul's caption.Sara Ali Khan and Jahnvi Kapoor, who are all set to make their big Bollywood debuts with Kedarnath and Dhadak respectively, were present at the party too.