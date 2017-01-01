Bones, The Vampire Diaries: Shows That Will Say Their Goodbyes In 2017

Several TV shows are set to go off the air next year, among them Bones, which has been running on Fox since 2005, Girls (HBO), and The Vampire Diaries (The CW).

Vampires and werewolves are out

Bumped off the small screen by the new fashion for superheroes, bloodsuckers, werewolves and other despicable creatures of the night will be saying their final goodbyes in 2017. "The Vampire Diaries" befirst aired in 2009 at the height of the Twilight craze, but it will no longer be coming back from the dead at the end of its eighth season in the spring, which will see the return of saga heroine Elena (Nina Dobrev). Not quite so sexy and aimed at a slightly older public, the fourth and final series of "The Strain", created by Guillermo del Toro who was the co-author of the novel trilogy of the same name, will air during the summer.

The werewolves of Teen Wolf, inspired by the eponymous 1985 film with Michael J. Fox, will howl no more next year, following the conclusion of the sixth season, which is currently airing on MTV. NBC will also end its occult detective series Grimm, which begins its sixth and final season on January 6, 2017.

Mysteries to be solved

Fans of Pretty Little Liars will be closely following the second part of the last season, which airs from April 18 on Freeform. After a wait of seven years, several secrets are due to be revealed. Another series aimed at a young female audience, Reign, which is loosely inspired by the life of Mary, Queen of Scots, will take a final bow at the conclusion of its fourth salvo, which is set to start on February 10 on The CW.

HBO will put an end to suspense in The Leftovers, the fantasy drama created by Tom Perrotta and Damon Lindelof, best known for his role as co-creator of Lost in 2017 as well. The series, starring Justin Theroux, will enter its third season during the winter of 2017. Carlton Cruse, who also worked as a showrunner for "Lost", will also bid farewell to his creation Bates Motel. The televised prequel to Alfred Hitchcock's Psycho will bow out in style with singer Rihanna set to play the role of Marion Crane in the final episodes.

Canadian creation Orphan Black goes off the air in 2017 too, following a final season in the spring. The series about human cloning gained global attention thanks to the remarkable Emmy-Award-winning performance by lead actress Tatiana Maslany, who plays five cloned characters in the show.

Cult series coming to a close

After 12 successful years on Fox, Bones will return to the small screen for the last time with a 12th season starting on January 3. Emily Deschanel and David Boreanaz will once again take on the roles of investigative duo Brennan and Booth.

Girls, which first aired in April 2012 on HBO, is also set to disappear in 2017, following a sixth season expected in February. The award-winning show documents the trials and tribulations of a group of New York 20-somethings; it spotlighted the talents of series creator and lead Lena Dunham (as Hannah Horvath), and Adam Driver, now a big-screen talent.

Meanwhile Matt LeBlanc will be saying goodbye to Episodes, the Showtime satirical comedy about the milieu of television, in which he plays a fictionalized version of himself. The fifth and final season will be broadcast in the course of 2017.