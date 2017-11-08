Boney M to Perform at Kohima at the Hornbill Festival on Dec 10

: Popular German vocal group Boney M will perform here on December 10 at the Hornbill festival.Making the announcement during a press conference at Rattle and Hum here today, Convenor of Nagaland Outdoors Club (NOC) Kethosituo Elvis Mepfuo said Boney M would feature the bands lead vocalist Liz Mitchell and others.Everything has been contracted and seven-member crew of the band would arrive on December 9 for their live performance, which has been coined as Christmas with Boney M, he said, adding that "the band would be performing their original hits of the 80s and 90s". Boney M was formed in 1976 and achieved popularity during the disco era of the late 1970s.Elvis informed that tickets for the concert of the German band would be sold out November 13.Music lovers can book their tickets over the phone by contacting +91 9089350469, he said. Five lucky ticket holders from each category would get an opportunity to have dinner with Boney M, he said.Elvis also said that though the state government would be shifting the International Rock Contest and music festival to Dimapur, the Boney M concert will be staged in Kohima.On the governments view that the Rock Contest needs to shifted due to security reasons and problems of traffic congestion in the State capital, he said, Dimapur is no better than Kohima but the main reason should be sharing of the much-hyped Hornbill Festival to different parts of the State.