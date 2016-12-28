Borrowed Money to Buy Comics: Shah Rukh Khan
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is an ardent fan of comic characters.
Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, an ardent fan of comic characters, says during his childhood he used to borrow money from his friends and family members to buy comic books.
Shah Rukh revealed some of his childhood secrets on Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards 2016, where he was honoured with the Kids Icon of the Year Award.
"When I was a kid, I always wanted to grow up, and now that I am old, I really miss my childhood. I think it's the best time of our lives, when we are so carefree," Shah Rukh said.
"I remember borrowing money from friends and relatives to buy my favourite Lotpot comics and it's so good to see the characters come to life. I was so fond of them. In fact, I like cartoons so much that even after a tiring day at work, I go back home and watch pre-recorded cartoons before going to bed," he added.
Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards 2016, which will also feature Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt, will be aired on January 1, 2017, on Nick.
