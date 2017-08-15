GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Box-Office Needed Toilet-Ek Prem Katha To Break Free From Constipation: Twinkle Khanna

Twinkle Khanna appreciates her husband and National Award-winning actor Akshay Kumar's latest entertainer Toilet: Ek Prem Katha.

IANS

Updated:August 15, 2017, 1:10 PM IST
Image: Yogen Shah
Mumbai: Writer, film producer and former actress Twinkle Khanna has lauded her husband and National Award-winning actor Akshay Kumar's latest entertainer Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, saying the Bollywood box-office needed it to break free from constipation.

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, which released last week, collected over Rs 13 crore on its opening day.

"So even the box office needed this Toilet eventually to break free from its constipation -- Toilet: Ek Prem Katha. Hit Hit Hooray," tweeted Twinkle, who is known on social media as Mrs Funnybones.



Twinkle's post hinted at the lukewarm performance of films like Jagga Jasoos and superstar Shah Rukh Khan's Jab Harry Met Sejal.

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha is in support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Swachh Bharat Abhiyan to improve sanitation conditions in the country, with an emphasis on the eradication of open defecation, especially in rural areas.

It also features Bhumi Pednekar and Anupam Kher in key roles.
