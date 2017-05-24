Brad Makes Pitt-stop in Mumbai, Meets Shah Rukh Khan

Mumbai: ‘Careful, Bill, you’ll give yourself a heart attack and ruin my vacation,’ said a sleek looking Brad Pitt, starring as Joe Black in the 1998 American classic Meet Joe Black.

Well, looks like India is having a collective heart attack of its own as Pitt-Bull landed in India late on Tuesday night!

While we can’t really say the Hollywood actor is here on vacation, but he’s here in Mumbai anyway!

Pitt, who is putting up at Trident Hotel in Mumbai, has landed in India to promote his $60 million Netflix satire War Machine along with director David Michod and producers Dede Gardener and Jeremy Kleiner. Pitt also met Indian superstar Shah Rukh Khan in a tête-à-tête and discussed cinema and their respective passion for acting.

The War Machine team made their way to Mumbai, which is one of the many stops in their whirlwind promotional tour across the globe, straight from the movie’s star-studded premiere in Tokyo.

#BradPitt to @iamsrk: Would never make it in Bollywood because I can't dance. @iamsrk: Oh you will, in Bollywood we make everyone dance! pic.twitter.com/65YbR1APSH — News18 Movies (@News18Movies) May 24, 2017

Pitt’s expected to attend an interactive session at a special screening of War Machine organized by the Mumbai Academy of Moving Image (MAMI). War Machine is a satirical comedy starring Pitt as General McMahon whose reputation, a cocky one that, lands him in trouble most of the time. The movie is based on late journalist Michael Hastings book The Operators: The Wild and Terrifying Story of America’s War in Afghanistan, which is a non-fictional account of the time when Hastings followed US commanding general Stanley McChrystal around Afghanistan in 2010. The movie is being produced by Pitt’s company Plan B.

This is Pitt’s second visit to India. The last time he was here, the actor was accompanied by his former wife Angelina Jolie, along with their children. The family, however, has now been in the news with Pitt’s parental skills being put to question by Jolie and an ensuing divorce and custody battle over the young brood of seven kids.