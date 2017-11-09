Brad Paisley, Carrie Underwood Mock Donald Trump at CMA Awards
Paisley and Underwood started the show on Wednesday by wearing eclipse sunglasses, poking fun at Trump, who at one point looked at August's solar eclipse without wearing eye protection.
File photo of US President Donald Trump. (REUTERS)
Los Angeles: The 51st Annual Country Music Association (CMA) Awards started on a political note when the hosts Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood mocked US President Donald Trump.
Paisley and Underwood started the show on Wednesday by wearing eclipse sunglasses, poking fun at Trump, who at one point looked at August's solar eclipse without wearing eye protection, reports dailymail.co.uk.
The pair also sang an opening song with the lyrics: "Maybe next time he'll think before he tweets".,
Paisley then started playing the guitar and sang a parody of Underwood's 2005 single Before he cheats.
"Right now he's probably in his PJs, watching cable news, reaching for his cell phone," Paisley sang.
Underwood joined in and said: "It's fun to watch it that's for sure, 'til little ‘Rocket Man' starts a nuclear war. Maybe next time he'll think before he tweets."
