Mumbai: When Hollywood icon Brad Pitt caught up with Shah Rukh Khan at a function in Mumbai on Wednesday evening, the King of Bollywood had some friendly tips to share.

Pitt, as it turned out, was wary of making any possible Bollywood debut. And he had his reason.

“I would never make it to Bollywood because I can’t dance,” laughed Pitt. Khan, in full confidence, had an answer ready.

“We make everyone dance. You’ll definitely make it big,” said Khan, voicing his affection for his Hollywood comrade in movies like Benjamin Button, Twelve Monkeys and Burn After Reading.

#BradPitt to @iamsrk: Would never make it in Bollywood because I can't dance. @iamsrk: Oh you will, in Bollywood we make everyone dance! pic.twitter.com/65YbR1APSH — News18 Movies (@News18Movies) May 24, 2017

Khan didn’t stop there. “There’s a style I invented where I spread my hands and just stand like that!” making the small crowd assembled go splits.

Pitt, along with ace director David Michod is in Mumbai for the India launch of their Netflix movie War Machine. The two superstars of cinema will sit down with CNN-News18’s Entertainment Editor Rajeev Masand for an exclusive interaction that will be aired on Thursday evening.

Addressing a select group of media, Pitt said he survived 25 years in cinema by staying relevant and “surviving my mistakes. Khan, joined in and said that remembering simple things in life was another aspect which helped him stay grounded in cinema.

Adding that the one thing that screws up storytelling was protecting it, Khan said an entire story was riding on the hope that everyone likes it.

“As long as you’re a nobody at home, you can be a big star like Brad Pitt. My children don’t like my films. I keep private and public separate,” said Khan cheekily, with Pitt saying his motto was ‘compartmentalize time for friends and family’.

While they differed on Pitt’s future in Bollywood, both actors had one thing in common: the people they worked with.

“I just happen to work with the best people,” said Pitt when quizzed on making successful Oscar winner movies.

“The people you work with are sometimes more important than the story,” added Khan. The Indian actor was, however, quick to add that the advent of global streaming services had changed the game completely.

“When I came in 25 years ago I wanted to make some films and I haven't made all of them because you have to be a part of the system. I produce films that no one else will produce, films that nobody else wants to make. Now we make some films to make money to produce those films,” said Khan.