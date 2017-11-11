Bradley Cooper, Model Irina Shayk Ready for Baby No. 2?

: Actor Bradley Cooper and model Irina Shayk, who are currently co-parenting a seven-month-old daughter Lea, will reportedly try for another baby next year."Both she and Bradley want another baby. They will be trying next year ... Irina loves being a mother," a source told eonline.com.Despite being new to parenthood, Shayk and Cooper are successfully managing to balance their responsibilities to Lea with their own careers.And until now, they've experienced few problems dividing their time between London, Los Angeles, and New York."They both work together with their baby and are really the most loving and warm parents," the source added.