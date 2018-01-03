Brahmastra Begins: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Ayan Mukerji Reach Israel to Prep For Film
Brahmastra marks Ranbir and Ayan's third collaboration after Wake Up Sid and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.
Image: Twitter/Karan Johar
The new year has begun for Karan Johar's Dharma Productions with new hopes and new blockbusters in making. While the production house is in the middle of Ishan Kapoor and Jhanvi Kapoor starrer Dhadak, they've announced the shooting schedule of another anticipated film Brahmastra.
Starring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, Brahmastra is Karan Johar's ambitious project which is to be directed by Ayan Mukerji. The director and the two actors are currently in Isreal for the preparations. Karan Johar took to Twitter to share the first picture of the trio and wrote, "The new year begins with the prep of #BRAHMASTRA....the countdown of the epic journey of our film begins! Filming commences in February 2018! Ayan Mukerji helms this magical trilogy! @SrBachchan #ranbir @aliaa08 and an exciting ensemble!"
Alia Bhatt also shared a picture on her Instagram, where the trio can be seen engrossed in a serious conversation.
Credit: @Alia ✨⭐️
Not much has been revealed about the film, however, in an earlier interview given to PTI, Ayan had said, "In its core, it has romance as an element but it has got a new flavor to it."
"It's a huge project and lot of people have faith in it and in me so I need to deliver for my own career, for the producer, the actors, and the entire crew.", he added.
Brahmastra marks Ranbir and Ayan's third collaboration after Wake Up Sid and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. The film also marks the debut pairing of Ranbir and Alia. The film is expected to be made as a trilogy, the first part of which is expected to release in 2019.
