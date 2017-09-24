Bringing People In Theatres More Challenging Now: Ranjit Tiwari
Ranjit Tiwari talks about his recent movie Lucknow Central and interest of the audience.
Mumbai: With various avenues of entertainment, filmmakers are going through a positive change of attempting experimental storytelling, says Lucknow Central director Ranjit Tiwari, who feels wooing the audience to cinema halls is becoming a bigger challenge.
His own Lucknow Central, which released earlier this month, was based on a real life incident where five prisoners form a music band. It made for an unusual story in mainstream Bollywood.
Tiwari said: "I think the audience is ready to watch good and different stories which are a positive sign for people like us to experiment with storytelling. These days, people have ample avenues of entertainment; they are exposed to international stories on digital platforms.
"So, they have to get a solid reason to come out of their house, step into a theatre, invest money and time for a film. It has to be that good. Bringing people in theatre is much challenging now."
Tiwari went through a lot of research work to know and unveil the world inside jail and lives of prisoners in the story of Lucknow Central. As the film aims to give a message of reintegration of prisoners in the mainstream society, Tiwari shared an anecdote.
"When I started working with Prahlad (ad guru Prahlad Kakkar) many years ago, there was a girl with HIV+ who used to work with us. At that time, HTV+ patients were not treated with equality and it was a challenge for them to find their space in the professional world.
"But in our office, we never did that, and that is how I as an individual realized that if we want to make a change, this is how we have to start. In the film, I tried to establish the same thought," Tiwari said.
Lucknow Central features Farhan Akhtar, Diana Penty, Gippy Grewal, Rajesh Sharma, Inaamulhaq, Ronit Roy, Ravi Kishan and Deepak Dobriyal.
