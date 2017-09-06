Brotherhood Actor Honoured to Have Work with Karan Grover

Has been a real honour to work with @iamksgofficial these last few days. One of the nicest and… https://t.co/v6lAtBv9aa — Karan Singh Grover (@Iamksgofficial) September 5, 2017

Lee Charles, who has worked in Hollywood films like Brotherhood, Dracula Untold, Final Score and Accident Man, says he is honoured to work with Bollywood actor Karan Singh Grover.Charles shared a photograph of himself with Karan, who was seen sporting a nose ring."Has been a real honour to work with Karan Singh Grover these last few days. One of the nicest and funniest actors I've had the privilege of working with... and we completely nailed the scene too. Thanks again and good luck with the rest of the shoot," Charles, who is also a kick-boxing champion, captioned the image.Replying to him, Karan tweeted: "The feeling is mutual! I'm glad that we worked together my brother Lee Charles Miss your cute pink face! See you soon!"Karan is busy shooting for his upcoming gritty thriller Firrkie these days.The film, directed by Ankoosh Bhatt, also features Jackie Shroff, Kay Kay Menon, Neil Nitin Mukesh and Sandeepa Dhar.