Bruce Springsteen Surprises Audience at Van Zandt Concert
Image: Reuters
RED BANK, N.J.: Bruce Springsteen has surprised concert-goers in New Jersey with a performance during the encore of a Steven Van Zandt show.
Count Basie Theatre executive Jon Vena said Monday the crowd "erupted" when Van Zandt introduced Springsteen during the Saturday show as "a friend who's out of work."
Springsteen emerged on stage during the encore and played four songs, including Tenth Avenue Freeze-Out and a cover of Marvin Gaye's Can I Get a Witness.
Van Zandt and the Disciples of Soul were playing at the theater in Red Bank to mark the release of Van Zandt's album SOULFIRE.
Van Zandt is a member of Springsteen's E Street Band.
It's not the first time the New Jersey native Springsteen has surprised audiences. In April, he played a two-hour jam session at the Asbury Park Music & Film Festival.
