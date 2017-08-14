Bruno Mars Donates USD 1 Mn To Victims of Flint Water Crisis

Singer Bruno Mars is donating USD 1 million to help those affected by the Flint water crisis.The 31-year-old singer is making the donation from his recent Michigan concert, reported Los Angeles Times.The pop star announced to the crowd at his show in Auburn Hills for his 24K Magic World Tour on Saturday that he and the show's promoter would be redirecting funds to the Community Foundation of Greater Flint."Ongoing challenges remain years later for Flint residents, and it's important that we don't forget our brothers and sisters affected by this disaster," Mars said.The Flint water crisis began in 2014 when the city's water supply was switched to the Flint river, leading to high lead levels.