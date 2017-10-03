GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Bruno Mars Gifts Personalised Jersey to Former First Lady Michelle Obama

Michelle got the surprise gift from Mars last week at his concert at the Capital One Arena in Washington, DC.

IANS

Updated:October 3, 2017, 8:17 AM IST
Image: A still from This Is What I Like.
Washington: Singer Bruno Mars gave the former First Lady Michelle Obama a personalised jersey bearing the words, "Obama 24K" in gold.

Michelle got the surprise gift from Mars last week at his concert at the Capital One Arena in Washington, DC.

"Last Night in DC Mrs Obama came to the concert and blessed us with her presence #24kmagicworldtour #Hooligans," Mars wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of the two.




He also posted a picture showing them with his band, The Hooligans.

#Squad

A post shared by Bruno Mars (@brunomars) on




The former First Lady is a big fan of Mars. At the 2015 White House Easter Egg Roll, she danced to Mars' hit track Uptown funk!.
