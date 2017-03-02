Bruno Mars Gives Fans Just What They Like In His New Video Song
Bruno Mars has finally unveiled the video of his much-awaited song This Is What I Like and it's a treat for his fan.
The video features him in a black and white striped jacket dancing with backdrop animation. In the last few weeks, the song has already gotten plenty of high-profile showcases. Mars performed That’s What I Like at this year's Grammy Awards and at the BRIT Awards.
The track is the second single from Mars' album 24K Magic. Well, we already grooving with Mars on the peppy number and now can't wait for the next video to release.
First Published: March 2, 2017, 10:49 AM IST
Recommended For You
- New Formula 1 Cars the Fastest I Have Ever Driven: Lewis Hamilton
- OnePlus 5 to Launch in April: Could be Waterproof with 8 GB RAM and 256GB Storage
- #UnitedByHalf | News18 Talks to People About Gender Equality
- Logan: Why Hugh Jackman Is Irreplaceable As Wolverine For Fans
- Amish's Autographed Copy Of Immortals Of Meluha Could Be Yours; Here's How