Bruno Mars Gives Fans Just What They Like In His New Video Song

Bruno Mars has finally unveiled the video of his much-awaited song This Is What I Like and it's a treat for his fan.

The video features him in a black and white striped jacket dancing with backdrop animation. In the last few weeks, the song has already gotten plenty of high-profile showcases. Mars performed That’s What I Like at this year's Grammy Awards and at the BRIT Awards.

The track is the second single from Mars' album 24K Magic. Well, we already grooving with Mars on the peppy number and now can't wait for the next video to release.