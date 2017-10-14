Bryan Adams' Album Ultimate to Release in November

: Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Bryan Adams is set to release Ultimate, consisting of his chart-topping numbers and two new songs, on November 3.Featuring 21 tracks, the album will be released via USM/Polydor Records.The Canadian rocker is known for his signature brand of feel-good rock and roll and big ballads like (Everything I do) I do it for you, Summer of '69 and Please forgive me."As a songwriter and musician, you are always creating - it's what you do," Adams said in a statement."So even though I've released an 'ultimate' collection, I'm always looking ahead. There are two new songs included 'Please stay' and 'Ultimate love' both written this year with the message that love still counts, even in uncertain times," he added.The aim of "Ultimate" is to condense his extensive back catalogue - 13 studio albums, five live albums, five compilation albums and over 75 singles - into a 21-track offering guaranteed to capture the true essence of the hitmaker's much-celebrated career.