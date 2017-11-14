Calvin Harris Feels 'Insulted' by Taylor Swift's New Album Song Getaway Car
In Getaway car, Swift compares the image of criminals in a speeding car to a doomed romance, sparking speculation that it's about Harris.
Los Angeles: Singer Taylor Swifts former boyfriend and Scottish DJ Calvin Harris reportedly feels insulted by her new breakup song Getaway car.
The song is from her sixth studio album "Reputation".
According to a source, Harris "feels insulted" by that song, reports hollywoodlife.com.
"He does not like how Taylor was looking for an easy way to move on from their relationship," the source added.
The lyrics of the song read: "The ties were black, the lies were white/The shades of gray in candlelight/I wanted to leave him/I needed a reason."
Swift and Harris started dating each other in March 2015. The couple later had a nasty breakup in June 2016.
