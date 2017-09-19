Can Do Something Path-breaking With Elton John, Feels Bappi Lahiri

: Veteran Indian composer-singer Bappi Lahiri, known as 'disco king, has dubbed for singer Elton John's special appearance in the Hindi version of the English film Kingsman: The Golden Circle. He feels if they explore a music project together, it will be pathbreaking."We can do something truly pathbreaking together. It is a privilege to be associated with Elton John. He is an icon of the music world. All his songs are a memorable fusion of meaningful lyrics and everlasting tunes. I am especially fond of his song 'Sacrifice'."He is a true musician and plays the piano like a dream," Bappi said from Los Angeles, adding that he has collaborated in the past with MC Hammer, Boy George, and Samantha Fox.John has a special appearance in the Fox Star Studios film, where he would be playing himself. Bappi has dubbed for this part.The chance left him delighted."People back in India keep saying Elton and I not only resemble one another but are also similar in many other ways. We are both singers and composers and we both like to dress and perform flamboyantly. When I was asked to dub for his first Hollywood film where he has a guest appearance I was delighted," said the singer, who is known for his love for gold chains.Talking about how his songs continue to be loved through the years, Bappi said: "You can say I prove the credibility of the adage that old is gold. And you can add, 'Gold is Bappi Lahiri' to that. My song Kaliyon ka chaman, sung by Lata Mangeshkar was used by a band called Truth Hurts. My other tracks like Jimmy Jimmy, Come Closer and Jhoom Jhoom baba have featured recently in big blockbuster Hollywood films."In Bollywood too, Bappi's old songs are rocking. The latest being Zindagi Mera dance dance in Arjun Rampal's Daddy."I think I am blessed. Earlier this year, Tamma tamma was used in the film Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya. Then in Naam Shabana, my song Zubi Zubi was used. Now it's Zindagi Mera Dance Dance in Daddy. By the grace of God, songs that I composed 25 years ago are popular once again."